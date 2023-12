The year 2023 gave out many hit web series. One of them is Netflix's Guns & Gulaabs. It brought together three star performers - Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah. The show also starred Adarsh Gourav. The series had the stars playing iconic characters. Rajkummar Rao played Pana Tippu, Dulquer Salmaan played cop Arjun Varma, Gulshan Devaiah played Chaar Cut Atmaram and Adarsh Gourav played Jugnu. The first part also starred late Satish Kaushik. All of their lives and characters got intertwined over one opium deal in a cartel run town of Gulaabganj. The series was a hit and fans simply could not get over the swag of all the characters. Well, here's a surprise. The season 2 of the show has been announced. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor to Dulquer Salmaan: A look at the biggest OTT debuts of 2023

Guns & Gulaabs season 2 teaser is out now

Guns & Gulaabs is directed by The Family Man duo Raj & DK. Netflix shared the first teaser video of Guns & Gulaabs 2 reminding fans of everything that happened in part one and what to anticipate in part 2. The first part of the season saw Rajkummar Rao's character Pana Tippu dying in the lap of his lover Chandralekha. However, the teaser drops the hint suggesting that he will be back. On the other hand, Chaar Cut Atmaram who had been killed by Tippu showed slight movement indicating that he will be back too. The background score of has the vibe of revenge. Fans can expect a full-fledged war between Panna Tippu and Chaar Cut Atmaram. On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan's character has other demons to fight. He is shown as the perfect husband but he does have a dark past. Will he finally come clean to his wife? We'll have to wait and see. Also Read - Adarsh Gourav shares his Top 5 OTT recommendations to watch on Netflix, Prime video [Exclusive]

Fans definitely are quite excited and desperate for the season 2. A comment read, "Unexpected Announcement Can’t wait to witness Season 2." Another comment read, "Wohhhhooooooo Double mza Double Guns Double Gulaabs"

Here's the teaser video of Guns & Gulaabs.

The release date of Guns & Gulaabs 2 has not been revealed yet. But given that the teaser is out now, fans can expect it to drop anytime soon.