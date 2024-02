Those who missed out on watching Guntur Kaaram in the theatres on Sankranthi need not fret. The release date of the Mahesh Babu film has been finalised on Netflix. It is going to come on February 9, 2024. It is coming in under four weeks on the OTT streaming giant. Guntur Kaaram did not perform as well as it was expected to at the box office. The film had Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela in the lead roles. Trivikram Srinivas was the director of the movie. Guntur Kaaram has made Rs 128 crores at the box office. The biggest disappointment was its overseas earnings. It made only a little above Rs 32 crores. Mahesh Babu is one of the top-performing Telugu stars abroad. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram on OTT: This platform grabs the streaming rights of Mahesh Babu's new movie

Netflix the OTT platform of choice for big South Indian films

Netflix has released quite a few big South Indian films in the recent past. The biggest ones were RRR, RadheShyam, Leo and Salaar. Prabhas' Salaar did quite well at the global level. The foreign audience apparently liked the fight sequences in the movie. Mahesh Babu's last movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata came on Prime Video. In Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu played the role of an underworld don who falls in love with a journalist. Then, he exposes all the illegal dealings in the city of Guntur.

Watch the trailer of Guntur Kaaram here



Guntur Kaaram was panned by the critics for its regular storyline and template of masala entertainment. Even the songs did not click with the audience. Rumours had surfaced that Mahesh Babu was not happy with the music of the film. The superstar will move onto his big project #SSMB29 with SS Rajamouli. It is a spy adventure which will be shot mostly in the jungles of Africa. Fans are super excited for that film!