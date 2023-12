One of most awaited shows on Netflix in December 2023 is Gyeongseong Creature. The show is a period drama with an element of monster horror. The main cast has Park Seo-Joon, Han So Hee and Wi Ha-Joon of Squid Game fame. This is the first time that Park Seo-Joon and Han So-Hee have been cast together in a show. The two are now promoting the show in Thailand. The two have also done a photoshoot for Netflix Korea. The pics have dropped today and fans are showering love. People have identified Han So-Hee from Jungkook's Seven music video, and Park Seo-Joon from his earlier shows. Also Read - Discover the Top 10 Best Indian action web series to binge-watch right now on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Everyone is raving about how good the two look together. Han So-Hee has earned the reputation of being one of the most beautiful and talented young actresses of the Kdrama scene. She has done hit shows like My Name, Nevertheless, The World Of The Married and more. Park Seo-Joon too is a very established name. Hailed as one of the best-looking men, he has the cuteness and manly charm, which women find very desirable.

Park Seo-Joon in the news and how

Park Seo-Joon who celebrated his birthday of late made news for his statement on how he could never say no to work. He said he took on whatever good projects he got, and later faced a bit of a burnout. Park Seo-Joon revealed that he was instantly chosen by a talent manager without an audition as he saw the X-factor in him. He also stated that he was told to undergo procedures for his face early on in his career.