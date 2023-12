One of the top shows for Netflix in 2023, Gyeonseong Creature has released on Netflix. The show stars Park Seo-Joon, Han So-Hee and Wi Ha-Joon. It is set in the time when Korea was a colony of Japan. Many netizens have felt that Gyeongseong Creature is a lot like Sweet Home. The only difference being the time period. This is the first time that Park Seo-Joon and Han So-Hee have been paired together on a show. The actress is known for her prowess in action scenes. Gyeongseong Creature surprised fans as people felt that the music at the end was too modern for a show set in the 1940s. Also Read - Gyeongseong Creature: Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee serve gorgeous visuals in photoshoot for Netflix

Watch the trailer of Netflix's Gyeongseong Creature here



Fans love Park Seo-Joon and Han So-Hee on the show Also Read - Ahead of Gyeongseong Creature release on Netflix, Park Seo-joon drops his goofy birthday celebration pics

Fans feel that Park Seo-Joon and Han So-Hee are looking amazing on the show. As we know, they do not have a romantic chemistry on the show. It is more of a comradeship as described by the actress. Here is a look at reactions from netizens on the same...

#GyeongseongCreature Part 1 ✅ 9.9/10 ⭐️ worth and satisfied. the plot was interesting and felt like watching alien monster movie. and no wayyyyyy Jang Taesang is the monster in the next part... it would be that mistress woman ? like why the heck did you drink those water?! — syaf. ♡︎☻︎ (@sapniii1) December 23, 2023

Wi Ha Joon... this is the first time i do not like your character... and you're not even a villain!!!#GyeongseongCreature — SHN (@cielbleushn) December 23, 2023

Gyeongseong Creature compared to Sweet Home

Gyeongseong Creature has also been compared to Sweet Home. As we know, it is also a monster series. Song Kang is the main lead of that show. It is set in modern day Seoul which deals with a curse of monsterization.