HanuMan on OTT: Teja Sajja starrer, after wooing audiences in theaters with its intriguing storyline and some highly impactful VFX scenes, is all set to make its OTT debut. The Prasanth Varma directorial will release on Zee 5 on March 2, 2024. However, unlike its successful run in theaters, there's a significant possibility that HanuMan may not work that well in the digital space. Check out below the reasons why.

TV News and Entertainment News updates are now available on BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan is a complete commercial masala film. With strong VFX scenes, some jaw-dropping action scenes, and a bit of over-the-top drama, the movie worked really well in theaters, as theater audiences, especially in the South, enjoy this genre of films the most. However, the OTT audience is completely different. They prefer to watch movies which are high in content and story. Unfortunately, the Prasanth Varma directorial lacks in those areas. It's one such film that looks exceptionally well if you watch it on the big screen; however, once viewed on your mobile phone or laptop, it certainly lacks the charm of wooing the audience. Also, the second half of the film does have certain flaws which even in theaters failed to impress the audience. In the past, too, we have seen many films that have done wonders in theaters but on the OTT space, they have been miserable, as such films cater specifically to people who watch films on big screens.

While the verdict of the OTT audience might not be in favour of HanuMan, the film, unarguably, was one of the biggest hits of the year at the box office. Made on a mere budget of 40 crore, the film collected a whopping amount of 330 crore at the box office, thus making it a highly profitable venture for the makers. Prasanth Varma already announced the sequel to HanuMan, Jai Hanuman, on the auspicious day of January 22, 2024, when the idol of Lord Ram was finally unveiled in Ayodhya. While Teja Sajja might be a part of Jai Hanuman, rumours are rife that KGF fame Yash will play the lead role in the sequel. It would be interesting to see if Jai Hanuman will be able to surpass the first installment. Talking about Teja Sajja, the actor hasn't officially announced any film post HanuMan.