HanuMan on OTT: Teja Sajja's film was probably one of the biggest hits of the year. Made on a tentative budget of 40 crores, the film ended up earning an estimated amount of 330 crores at the box office. Whether it's the cinematic visuals, Teja Sajja's on-screen persona, or the way the film was written, audiences loved the film. Fans, especially those who missed the chance to watch the Prasanth Verma film in theaters, were eagerly awaiting the film's digital release on Zee5, which was supposed to happen today. However, fans were extremely disappointed when they didn't find the film on the streaming platform. Director Prasanth Varma has now shared a big update about the reason behind HanuMan's digital release being delayed.

Why did Teja Sajja film's digital release get delayed? Director Prasanth Varma breaks silence

The wait for Teja Sajja's starrer OTT release has been long-awaited. Prasanth Varma's film had its theatrical release on January 12, 2024. Ideally, a film can make its digital debut after eight weeks of its theatrical release. In this way, HanuMan should have been available online by this time. However, there have been constant delays, and now the fans are clearly losing their patience. However, director Prasanth Varma has finally shared an official statement about why the film has been constantly delayed when it comes to its digital release. The director first of all clarified that the delays are not intentional. He further states that his team is working tirelessly to make sure the film is released on the digital platform as soon as possible. Prasanth Varma urged fans to continue supporting them as the team's only intention is to provide the audience with the best experience. Check out the post below.

#HanuMan OTT streaming delay was not intentional! We have been working tirelessly round the clock to sort things and bring the film to you asap! Our intention is always to give you nothing but the best! Please try to understand and continue supporting us! Thank you! ?… — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) March 15, 2024

Talking about HanuMan, the second installment of the film has been announced. Titled as Jai HanuMan, the film is said to be more massive than the first installment. Rumors were rife that KGF star Yash was supposed to star in Jai HanuMan, however, the actor's team termed the news as baseless.