Ajay Devgn celebrates his 53rd birthday today. The superstar undoubtedly has legions of fans across generations, accumulated, no doubt, courtesy the many brilliant movies he's done and his memorable roles in them. So, on his big day, why not we take a trip down memory lane with some of Ajay Devgn's best movies. What's more, you don't need to go searching for them far and wide as several of his films are available right now on OTT platforms like ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Voot Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema and Apple TV. To make your work easier, particularly if you're a diehard Ajay Devgn fan, we've handpicked some of his best movies and also listed on which streaming services they can be watched...

Singham (Netflix)

No other movie defines macho quite like Singham does, right? Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shaheer Sheikh-Surbhi Jyoti to collaborate for a music video, Rupali Ganguly's new photoshoot from Anupamaa prequel and more

A wonderful offset to Singham, taking us into serious-Devgn zone.

Gangaajal (ZEE5)

If Singham is his spicy cop persona, then in Gangaajal he's all business and to the point.

The movie that got Ajay his second National Award simply can't be missed.

(Apple TV)

As can't hiss film that fetched him his first National Award.

(Apple TV)

A sprawling political epic that owes its inception to none other than the Mahabharat.

Arguably, Ajay Devgn's coolest and most swag-infested role ever.

All the Best (Amazon Prime)

Hands down one of the funniest movies ever made.

(Amazon Prime)

Devgn was simply superb as a village bumpkin who tickles our funny bones with his version of English.

(Jio Cinema)

Quite possibly the best cop movie ever made in Bollywood.

Coming back to Rudra, the web series release on 4th March on Disney+ Hotstar.