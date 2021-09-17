Ram Charan is one of the top stars of the South Indian film industry. We cannot wait to see him on RRR. The young star has also become the brand ambassador of the OTT giant Disney Hotstar. It seems he is taking home a staggering amount as fee for the same. It is being reported that Ram Charan is taking home a fee to the tune of Rs 5-7 crore per year from the OTT platform. A source told India.Com, "This is a huge deal as it’s the first time that such a large OTT platform is collaborating with a superstar for the same. The numbers are also fixed at astonishingly high figures highlighting the power of brand Ram Charan. He has surpassed all boundaries in terms of reach with this association." Also Read - SAY WHAT?! Jr NTR made Ram Charan cry on the sets of SS Rajamouli's RRR? Read shocking deets inside

Ram Charan reportedly charges close to Rs 25 crore per movie. The fee of the handsome hunk has increased exponentially in the past couple of years. The actor will take home a share of the profits from SS Rajamouli's RRR that also stars Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris. It seems he was paid Rs 20 crore for Rangasthalam. The movie made by Sukumar is hailed as his best ever. Fans went gaga over Chitty Babu.

He has always pocketed the big bucks. Even when he made his debut in Bollywood in Zanjeer, he got a fee of Rs 12 crore. That was pretty high for a debutante. Ram Charan has signed a movie with S Shankar which is another big sci-fi project. Kiara Advani is finalised as the leading lady.