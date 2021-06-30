Haseen Dillruba: After Taapsee Pannu's 'SCARED' comment, Harshvardhan Rane opens up on his intimate scenes with the actress

Recently in an interview, revealed that she thought and were awkward and scared about shooting intimate scenes with her in their upcoming thriller Haseen Dillruba. Now, the actor has said that it was true because the sexual tension between the characters made it awkward but the actress made him comfortable. Talking to News 18, Harshvardhan Rane said, "Taapsee is a good actress. It was written in a certain way. There was a lot of sexual tension written. It was written and designed in a certain way. I don't think I've added anything to that. I was nervous about the proximity initially, but she being a professional made it very comfortable." Also Read - Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu reveals Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane were SCARED to film intimate scenes with her

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu spoke about her character and added, "I was very worried, it would look like this girl is extremely desperate. I knew that both the guys in the film are like this 'mr goody two shoes', very docile, very sweet. But with the kind of chemistry I'm required to have with the both of them, I think I'll have to take the initiative. So I was the one going out there and making sure that they don't feel that something is going awkward with me..."

Talking about Haseen Dillruba, the murder mystery is directed by helmer and produced by Aanand L Rai and . The film is written by Kanika Dhillon, the creative mind behind Manmarziyaan, and Judgementall Hai Kya. The film will premiere on 2nd July on Netflix.