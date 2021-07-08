Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu REACTS to Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's 'Aditi Rao Hydari would have been perfect' comment

, and starrer Haseen Dillruba, which recently released on Netflix, garnered mixed response from the viewers. While fans praised the performances of the lead cast, 's sister Rangoli Chandel said that would have been a better choice instead of Taapsee in the film as she wrote on Instagram, “I really don’t get why beautiful talented actresses like Aditi don’t get films like Haseena Dilruba, she would have been perfect in a role of modern yet vulnerable housewife who is desperate for love, who is beautiful yet complex, feminine yet fragile… why Tapasee uncle?? she looked too athletic and strong for that role … why this Kangana hangover yaar… please there can be only one Kangana and can’t be a sasti Kangana for sure, please look at other talents,also, don’t ruin films with wrong casting yaar” Also Read - Haseen Dillruba: After throwing shade at Taapsee Pannu, Rangoli Chandel says Aditi Rao Hydari would have been a better choice

Now Taapsee Pannu has reacted to Rangoli's statement and said that she and people like her will look redundant to them no matter what they do. Talking to SpotBoye, she said, "Good that I did a character which has become aspirational for others." She added, "Hollywood hai na, sab chalta hai. It's always aspirational regardless of the flaws. Yahan hum jitna marzi experiment kar le it always falls short and more, so we look "redundant" to them no matter what we do. Maybe working out of LA will help."

Talking about Haseen Dillruba, the murder mystery is directed by helmer and produced by Aanand L Rai and . The film is written by Kanika Dhillon, the creative mind behind Manmarziyaan, and Judgementall Hai Kya. So, have you watched this film?