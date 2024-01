Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to mesmerise the audience with his upcoming web series titled, Heeramandi. The series was announced in 2022 and it has been in the making for a long time now. The series has been the most talked about one now and people are super excited about it. The web series is said to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's dream project. The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The series is about the time when courtesans reigned as monarchs.

Heeramandi's first look to release on THIS date

Heeramandi will stream on Netflix and the OTT platform made a new announcement about the same. Netflix took to Instagram to announce about the first look of the web series. Yes, the first look of Heeramandi will be releasing on February 1, 2024.

Sharing a short video, Netflix wrote, "Get ready for the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s, majestic world of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, arrives tomorrow #HeeramandiOnNetflix."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War

Talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the ace director has brought together Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for Love and War. The shooting of the same is expected to go on floors in November 2024. However, there have been reports that Ranbir Kapoor has put forward some conditions before taking up the film.

A report in Bollywood Hungama states that Ranbir Kapoor has asked the filmmaker to stick to the timelines of the shoot and to not extend the dates as he has other work commitments. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also promised him that he will complete the movie by July 2025.

This is Ranbir's second film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Sawaariya. Earlier, it was also reported that Ranbir Kapoor was offered Baiju Bawra by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, Ranbir had not taken up the role.