After a long wait, the trailer of Heeramandi is out on Netflix. This is the first project of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions for the global streaming giant. We can see that it has every stamp of a production from the stable of the Padmaavat director. The series looks extremely opulent and there is richness in every frame. We can see that the lighting used is somewhat similar to what we had in Black and Saawariya. Heeramandi stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh and other stars. It is based in the city of Lahore. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a very busy slate in the next couple of years or so.

Netizens said that it reminded them of Gangubai Kathiawadi, especially the shot of Richa Chadha with the flower in her hair. Sonakshi Sinha exudes power and her entry in the video is quite stellar. Netizens said when it comes to grandeur Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the GOAT.

The Grandeur of the GOAT ? Sanjay Leela Bhansali ?

Heeramandi First Look: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's drama explores lives of courtesans

The show Heeramandi is about the lives of courtesans in pre-Independence India. As we know, they were sought after by the rich and nobility of society. The series is about their lives, loves and betrayal. Fashion designers Rimple and Harpeet Narula have designed the outfits for the show. This is one Indian series we cannot wait for. Gangubai Kathiawadi got immense love from global audiences after its release on Netflix.