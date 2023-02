Sanjay Leela Bhansali has unveiled the first look poster of his much-awaited project titled Heeramandi. The filmmaker steps into the digital space with his upcoming web series Heeramandi. The story is of the time when courtesans were queens. Bhansali production dropped a video unveiling the first look of his web series set to release on streaming giant Netflix. The video featured, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh as beautiful courtesans.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Netflix COO Ted Sarandos unveiled the poster of Heeramandi. It is expected that OTT will go a notch higher with Bhanasali’s vision of Heeramandi. Apart from sharing the poster the makers gave a sneak peek into the world of Heeramndi revealing the all-star cast. Giving a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of Heeramandi, they can’t wait to be a part of another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Recently, an entertainment industry leader, Netflix’s Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and creative visionary come together for a conversation like no other. The two exchanged insights on the expanding world of Indian and global storytelling. They spoke of how variety and diversity in stories was evolving audiences’ tastes and its impact on viewing habits worldwide. Netflix’s Co-CEO and the award-winning filmmaker discussed the innovative formats, creative collaborations and the need to nurture creativity.

Heermandi will bring the reality of Heermandi to the limelight. The series will explore the stories of courtesans and their patrons. It is set in the backdrop of the time when India struggled for freedom during the 1940s. It is a mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas. Heeramndi is a larger-than-life series created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.