Heeramandi: Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Segal are all set to enthrall audiences with their captivating story which is directed by maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Although Netflix has kept the guessing game on about the release date, ardent fans of Heeramandi certainly breathe a sigh of relief as the giant OTT platform has dropped posters of each character, along with specific details adding to the excitement of the series. Also Read - Revisiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi as it completes 2 glorious years

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Katrina Kaif gives a miss to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday bash while hubby Vicky Kaushal parties with Ranbir Kapoor

Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan

Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and more stars attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash [View Pics]

Trending Now

Manisha will undoubtedly ace the character of Mallikajaan with her impeccable acting skills, portraying the brightest jewel in the world of diamonds. Her character is expected to be one of the most significant and intense ones.

Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbojaan

Aditi will essay the role of Bibbojaan, a beautiful character yearning not just for her own freedom but also for the freedom of others.

Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb

Despite being the youngest in terms of experience, Sharmin's profound acting skills are likely to shine in the role of Alamzeb, a character devoid of fondness for money or power but eagerly awaiting true love.

Sanjeeda Sheikh as Waheeda

Contrary to the rest of the characters, Waheeda's intentions are entirely different from the rest, as she seeks power to be her strongest weapon.

Richa Chadha as Lajjo

Richa portrays Lajjo, whose beauty is the talk of the town, yet she harbors intense pain deep within, unknown to anyone.

Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan

Sonakshi's portrayal of Fareedan, whose mysterious past remains a big mystery, is set to captivate audiences.

Heeramandi will release on Netflix, with the makers yet to reveal the official release date. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has termed Heeramandi as one of his most ambitious projects, close to his heart.