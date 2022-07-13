Long before even the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer dropped, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had announced his maiden web series for Netflix, titled Heeramandi, and starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari amongst others. As expected, Sanjay Leela Bhansali dove into his OTT debut soon after Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theatres to a commercially and critically successful outing. Now, Manisha Koirala has shared a pic with Bhansali and Mumtaz, leading to several speculations about the Heeramandi cast welcoming the yesteryear actress on board. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Sylvester Stallone's first look in and as Samaritan, Prey for the Devil’s spine-chilling first look poster and more

Mumtaz roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Well, it now seems that the speculations are indeed true. A well-placed source within the industry has apprised BollywoodLife that Mumtaz is expected to be a part of the already stellar cast of Heeramandi. However, said source adds that the veteran screen siren would probably be seen only in the first episode of the Netflix series though she slated to occupy much of the screen time in the pilot episode. Our source further informs us that while her role may not extend beyond the initial episode, it's no cameo and her character is set to have a considerable impact on the plot.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to direct only these episodes of Heeramandi

Divulging additional information, the same source continues that won't be directing all the episodes of Heeramandi, starring , , Richa Chadha, and and Mumtaz amongst others. In all probability, he would be helming only the first and last episodes. Well, it's not surprising as reputed film Directors seldom pull the reins for every episode of a show when they eventually take a temporary detour onto the small screen, be it here or in Hollywood.