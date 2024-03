Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is one of the highly-anticipated web series. It is helmed by none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He is known for bringing the period dramas to life with his larger-than-life sets and more. Heeramandi is set in pre-Independence era and revolves around the lives of courtesans. It is a multi-starrer web series starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sangeeda Sheikh and many more. The first look of the series left everyone intrigued. It was recently that the trailer of Heeramandi was also released and it managed to enthrall the audience. But when is the web series releasing?

When is Heeramandi releasing on Netflix?

As per a latest report in Bollywood Hungama, Heeramandi may release in the month of April. The reports suggests that the editing of the series is complete and Netflix is quite happy with how it has turned out to be. Does the OTT giant wants to dedicate good amount of time for the promotions of the series and does not want to clutter it with the rest. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has directed the first episode of the series and the rest have been helmed by Mitakshara Kumar. It is being reported that Netflix may opt for one episode per week release for Heeramandi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been thoroughly involved in the making of the series. He has reportedly paid attention to every minute detail, including the placing of flowers and more.

As the release date of the series approaches, Manisha Koirala recently took to her social media account to share a heartfelt post for her co-stars. She wrote, "It was fun working with gorgeous and super talented ladies!! Watching their professionalism and dedication to shine was inspiring!! We missed our captain of the ship during this photo shoot."

Fans are eagerly waiting for Netflix to release Heeramandi. It is after a long time that Manisha Koirala has teamed up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a project. Plus, it is his forte.