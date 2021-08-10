Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborates with Netflix for the 'first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore' - deets here

is known for his extravagant films exploring some of the most interesting tales ever. From to Padmaavat to Gangubai Kathiawadi, SLB has created some of the most epic films we have ever seen. Well, it looks like we have another masterpiece coming our way. The ace filmmaker has collaborated with Netflix for a series title Heeramandi. This series is based on the courtesans of Lahore. Also Read - From Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 7 Bollywood celebs who parted ways after being in a live-in relationship and got married to others

In a statement, Sanjay Leela Bhansali stated that it is going to be a first of a kind series. He was quoted saying, "Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world." Further, to Variety, Sanjay Leela Bhansali stated that it is an ambitious project which he has had in mind for the past 14 years. Heeramandi is said to be about love, betrayal, succession and politics in the 'kothas' of Heeramandi.

Netlix made the announcement through social media and shared excitement on collaborating with the ace filmmaker.

Meanwhile, SLB's another project, Baiju Bawra is ruling the headlines. It is being speculated that has been ousted from the project because she demanded the same remuneration as her husband . Reportedly, Ranveer Singh charges Rs 25 crore per film and Deepika wanted the same amount. However, neither the filmmaker nor the stars have commented anything on this.