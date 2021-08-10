Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborates with Netflix for the 'first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore' - deets here

Helmer of epic period dramas like Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is now all set to bring the story of courtesans of Lahore through a project titled Heeramandi in association with Netflix.