is known to be a visionary when it comes to cinema. His projects have the perfect combination of riveting stories, grand sets, costumes and music. Films like , Devdas, Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiawadi are remembered for how he created and recreated settings of bygone eras. Heera Mandi is about the live of courtesans. As we know, courtesans were sought after kings, princes and the wealthy in pre-independent India. In the world of Heera Mandi, the 'courtesans were queens'. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also aiming to showcase the royalty of Indian arts through the project. Through the use of Indian textiles, artwork and designs, he is looking to create a glorious ambience.

HEERA MANDI DETAILS UNDER WRAPS

One of the big shows from Netflix India, Heera Mandi has high stakes. They are targeting a global audience. The filmmaker has a very ambitious vision for the same. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has kept all the details under wraps as of now. He is known to work passionately and privately. A source close to him has revealed that he has made a massive set of close to 1,60,000 sq. ft for the series. The director is personally looking into its minutest details. From the actor's looks, the intricacies on set, to the art design, the lighting with every scene hoping to capture a different visual vignette.

GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI WAS A GLOBAL HIT

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made global audiences sit up with Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was trending in Netflix Global Top 10 for weeks. earned praise from millions. South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Middle East loved the film and Alia Bhatt's poignant performance. In fact, people began recreating the look of Alia Bhatt. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has unveiled the poster of Heera Mandi. The women looked stunning dressed in outfits from Rimple and Harpreet Narula.

STELLAR CAST FOR HEERA MANDI

The series has , , , Richa Chaddha, Paresh Pahuja, and others. We cannot wait for what he will bring on screen this time.