Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali web series with Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala to be dark, high on s** and slang? [EXCLUSIVE]

Post Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is expected to dive into his first web series, Heeramandi, starring Sonakshi SInha, Manisha Koirala and Aditi Rao Hydari among others, and from what we're hearing, it's going to be in stark contrast to his staple style