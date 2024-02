The first glimpse of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has given just a small glimpse of the grand enthralling world the filmmaker will present with his digital debut. Being one of the biggest shows to come out of India, the show is sure to revolutionize the OTT arena globally. With the grand landscape of the show, it will also have 6 to 7 songs in the album. Also Read - Heeramandi First Look: Richa Chadha reminds fans of Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama; netizens hail GOAT director [Check Reactions]

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to bring his classic musical touch to Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will have 6 to 7 songs in the album. The songs are going to be a visual grandeur to relish on the screen. This is the first time, an OTT show will be having songs of such a grand scale. SLB who always gives his personal attention to the music of his films, spent a year working on the music of Heeramandi, a show close to him. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for the grandeur of his films as well as the songs that he picks to be attached. From songs like Aang Laga De from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela to Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always ensured to get the best music for his projects. Given that the filmmaker has spent so much time in crafting the music for his first web series, Heeramandi, fans can be rest assured that it will be exceptional like always.

Here's the first look teaser of Heeramandi.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also features Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The web series will take you back in the pre-Independence Era. The story revolves around the courtesans and their struggle. The show is all set to release this year on Netflix worldwide. The release date of the show has not been confirmed yet by the OTT platform.