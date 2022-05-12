Here's why Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui kept his relationship with GF Nazil hidden from all

Comedian Munawar Faruqui turned out to be the winner of 's show Lock Upp. He was the one who was among the most loved contestants and audiences rooted for him to win the show. When inside the house, Munawar Faruqui was linked to Anjali Arora. She seemingly liked him and this link-up kept audiences hooked. However, post the show, Munawar soon posted a picture of his girlfriend Nazil. He did not reveal her face in the first picture but then he shared many pics from her birthday celebrations. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Impressed by Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu and Pranali 'Akshara' Rathod's wedding? Here's the budget [Exclusive]

Now, in an interview with Etimes, Munawar has opened up on his relationship with Nazil and revealed why he did not unveil his girlfriend's identity when inside the house. He was quoted saying that he was being protective. He said, "I've known Nazil for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazil. As I was inside the show and she was outside and I was not there with her at that moment in the outside world so I refrained from revealing her identity. In our life there are different aspects of us about which we are protective. I don't think it is wrong to be protective about our loved ones and the moment I came out I posted her picture."

Munawar Faruqui's past

It was in Lock Upp that Munawar's past also came under the radar. He is married and has a child. He stated that the matter is in court, and he was doing the show Lock Upp for his son.

Munawar Faruqui's next projects

After Lock Upp, it is being stated that Munawar Faruqui is going to participate in 's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. As of now, he is enjoying his freedom from jail.