Here's why Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui kept his relationship with GF Nazil hidden from all

Munawar Faruqui who turned out to be the winner of Lock Upp recently spoke about his connection with girlfriend Nazil and revealed why hMunawar Faruqui who turned out to be the winner of Lock Upp recently spoke about his connection with girlfriend Nazil and revealed why he chose to not talk about it on the show. He recently made his relationship public by sharing pictures with her on social media. e chose to not talk about it on the show. He recently made his relationship public by sharing pictures with her on social media.