Hi Nanna starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur released on December 7, 2023. The Telugu romantic movie managed to touch hearts of the audience and it only received positive response from the audience. On social media, viewers only had good things to say about Hi Nanna. The Hindi version of the film was called Hi Pappa. Now, the makers have locked the OTT release date of Hi Nanna. The movie is going to make its OTT debut on Netflix on January 4. Within a month of its release, the movie is going to make it to OTT.

All about Hi Nanna and its OTT release

Netflix India has shared the poster of Hi Nanna and Hi Pappa revealing the OTT releasing date of the film. The first poster has Nani and Mrunal Thakur posing along with their on-screen daughter Kiara Khanna. The second poster shows the romantic chemistry between the two. The story is about finding love and that's what is written in the caption of the posters. The story is about a professional and accomplished photographer and his six-year-old daughter. The little one is longing for mother's love but their lives take a turn when the mother decides to marry someone else. Mrunal Thakur plays two roles in Hi Nanna. She plays the role of Yashna and Varsha. Hi Nanna will make it to OTT in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Check out Hi Nanna posters and OTT announcement below:

Fans are more than excited for Hi Nanna to be on OTT. A comment read, "Finally. I was waiting for it as there were no theatre shows in my area." Another comment read, "One Of The Best Classic Movie In 2023,Can't Wait To Stream This Movie.#HiNanna On Netflix."

Talking about box office numbers, Hi Nanna made around Rs 72 crores. The film that was made on a budget of Rs 40 crores. The film turned out to be a clear hit.

Here's a trailer video of Hi Naana.