Holi will soon be here in the next few days and to make things even more special, it's a long weekend. There are many upcoming releases in the coming few day and we have compiled a list so that you all can enjoy. From 's Bachchhan Paandey to and 's Jalsa and more, here's a list of movies and shows releasing this Holi. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in her black and white photoshoot clicked by Rohan Shrestha [VIEW PICS]

BACHCHAHN PANDEY



Starring Akshay Kumar, , and in key roles, Bachchan Pandey is scheduled to release in theatres on March 18. Also Read - Jalsa to Bloody Brothers: 7 new movies and shows releasing this Friday on ZEE5, Netflix and more OTT platforms

JALSA – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Swara Bhasker gets brutally trolled for taking a dig at Vivek Agnihotri's film

This one stars Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, , , Iqbal Khan, and others in key roles. It will release on March 18.

BLOODY BROTHERS – ZEE5

Bloody Brothers stars , Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, , , Maya Alagh, , and Jitendra Joshi in key roles. It is slated to release on March 18.

BLACK CRAB – NETFLIX

This one is about six soldiers who are set on a mission to deliver a mysterious package that will end the war that has set the world apart. It's scheduled to release on March 18.

LALITHAM SUNDARAM – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

Directed by Madhu Warrier, this comedy-drama film is about the life of a young couple. The film features , , Deepti Sati in key roles. It will be releasing on March 18.

APHARAN SEASON 2 – VOOT SELECT

The second season of the series will feature Jeetendra Kapoor, , Nidhi Singh, Snehil Dixit Mehra, and Saanand Verma in pivotal roles. The story line of the series will now be around Rudra Srivastava, a senior inspector with Uttarakhand police who gets tricked into kidnapping a young girl at her request. You can watch it from March 18.

ETERNALLY CONFUSED AND EAGER TO LOVE – NETFLIX

This coming-of-age story will give you a new perspective to look at the daily struggles of a person in search of love. The movie features Vihaan Samat, , Suchitra Pillai, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee in key roles. The film is produced by and ’s Tiger Baby Films and and ’s Excel Entertainment. This one will also be releasing on March 18.

DEEP WATER – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Deep Water stars , Ana De Armas, and more in main roles. The storyline of the film is based on the 1957 novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith. You can watch this one from March 18.

So which of the above are you most excited for? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.