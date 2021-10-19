The cast and makers of Dhamaka landed in full force for the trailer launch of Dhamaka at Hotel Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai. And there was good reason for them to be so confident, considering what an impact the Dhamaka trailer has had from the get go. However, for the uninitiated, we'd like to inform y'all that Dhamaka is the official remake of Korean film The Terror Live. So we were interested to know what all aspects of the original film the team has retained for the Bollywood remake and how much have they changed and got an opportunity to put both lead star Kartik Aaryan and Director Ram Madhvani on the hot sear over the same. Also Read - Not only Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka, THESE Bollywood films starring Salman Khan, John Abraham and more are also remakes of Korean blockbusters

"See, there have been so many adaptations of the Ramayan or Shakespearean plays. If something is there to be adapted, then there's no harm in doing so. What's important is how it's adapted. Of course, it's necessary to retain the core essence of the original piece, but present it to your audience with its culture and values, which we've tried doing," said.

"I completely agree with what Ram sir said. We've changed it (Dhamaka) for our audience when it comes to its values, setting and other key aspects. But the story is also good enough to appeal to all kinds of audience everywhere," chipped in.

“Of course, adapting foreign content these days is a tougher proposition as opposed to before, considering content from all over the world is so easily accessible on various platforms, whereas earlier, you could remake stuff without your audience being well aware of the material you're remaking,” added Madhvani as an after thought.

Dhamaka is produced by 's RSVP Movies and is slated to release worldwide on Netflix on 19th November.