Amazon Prime, Lionsgate Play and Netflix have some hidden gems when it come to werewolf movies. Now, it's true that werewolf films are considered to be the slippery slope of the horror genre. Not many are made as opposed to say zombie movies or haunted-house films, most of what are made don't make much of an impressions, but when they do, they're utterly, butterly, gloriously gory fun. Werewolf films could be labelled as 'The Forbidden Fruit of Horror' due the rarity of their ability to leave an indelible mark, but when they rarely click, there are few better grotesque pleasures.

So, if you're interested in some top-notch lycanthropy on screen, you've come to the right place as we're going to help you with the best werewolf horror movies you can watch right now on some popular OTT platforms out there. Full disclosure: There are even better ones than a couple listed here (though all listed here are pretty good in their own right), but we could only those into account, which are currently available to watch (at least legitimately) on streaming services. So, without further ado, here are the best werewolf films you can enjoy right now on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Lionsgate Play and Netflix.

Howl

An American werewolf in London

Van Helsing

Underworld