Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya haven't yet been released on the OTT, despite all the films being released in theatres more than a month ago. There are many fans who are wondering why the films haven't yet been released on the OTT. Let us tell you that there is a big plan to release these films and other theatrical releases as well. As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, these films will be released on the new app Reliance Jio. Yes.

As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, the source quoted by the publication said, "The idea is to premiere not just Vikram Vedha and Bhediya but also several other films. As per the plan, every week there'll be a film premiere. While some of these are theatrical releases, a few of them will get a direct OTT release. The list of all these films will hopefully be unveiled at the time of the launch of the app."

While we wonder if and 's film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar will also release on the same app, the fans are eagerly waiting for these theatrical releases to watch on OTT. Vikram Vedha and Bhediya too were among those who most loved the films of Hrithik Roshan and Varun Dhawan, and both actors won accolades for their outstanding performances in these films. During the release of Vikram Vedha, Hrithik was unsure of his film working at the box office due to the boycott campaign that was running against Bollywood. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha failed to make a mark at the box office due to the boycott campaign, and Hrithik has shared all his heartfelt sympathy to the makers and even suggested that his film Vikram Vedha too fall in the same boat. But to Hrithik's surprise, the film worked and fans were in awe of the actor's performance.

Talking about Hrithik the actor, he is all set for his next release, Fighter, while he will soon begin the shooting for the second instalment of his YRF spy drama War 2, along with Jr. NTR, who is reportedly playing a baddie in the film. Varun is shooting for his OTT debut, Citadel, with and will be seen in Bawaal along with .