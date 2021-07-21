Hungama 2: Will Raj Kundra's arrest affect the release of Shilpa Shetty's Bollywood comeback film? Know what producer Ratan Jain has to say

On Monday, the crime branch of Mumbai Police arrested Raj Kundra for allegedly producing and publishing pornographic films. Raj’s wife is returning to films after 14 years with Hungama 2. ? The film is scheduled to release on July 23 directly on OTT. Also Read - Raj Kundra's pornographic case: Gehana Vasisth reacts to memes about his arrest; says 'har koi behti ganga me haath dho raha hai'

Will the film's release be impacted due to his arrest? Talking to News18 producer Ratan Jain said that controversy surrounding Raj Kundra won't affect his film. "Why should any of this interfere with the release of Hungama 2? It's her husband, not Shilpa who has been booked." He added that Shilpa is one of the artists in the film and has completed all her work including the promotions. He also said that the investigative agency said that they have not been able to any find any active role of Shilpa so he doesn't see why it should hamper our film. "It is sad that people are dragging her name when she has nothing to do with it," Jain stated.

He went on to say, "We have made a good film with an honest intention. People will watch the film not because of the so-called 'Shilpa Shetty controversy' but because of its content. We are releasing the film as per schedule and nothing has been affected because of the entire situation."

Jain added, “I don’t want to take any names but in the past I have worked with the biggest superstars whose names have been involved in drug case. The cops called them for interrogation but nothing was proved. People have also forgotten about it.”

He said that it is just the media that creates a hype out of nothing. “Raj has been arrested but nothing is proved that whatever he was doing was illegal. When the judgment comes out, we will talk about it. The law and the investigation agency are doing their job well and let them come out with all the findings," said the producer.