Ikkat: Amazon Prime Video's latest South biggie promises to be the laugh riot of the year – plot deets and release date inside

Ikkat stars ace comedian and actor, Nagabhushana, with Bhoomi Shetty in lead roles, plus RJ Vikki, Sundar Veena, Anand Ninasam and Naveen Chethana in pivotal roles. A Pawan Kumar Studios film and a Rocket Science Entertainment Production, the movie is directed by Esham and Haseen Khan.