Renowned actor Akshay Oberoi has officially announced his involvement in the upcoming third season of the highly acclaimed court drama series, "Illegal." Akshay is set to reprise his captivating role as a skilled lawyer, taking audiences on another thrilling journey through the intricacies of the legal system. The show in its first two seasons have earned a loyal viewership with an approval rating on IMDb of 8.1.

Akshay Oberoi play the son of a criminal lawyer

Following the resounding success of the first two seasons, "Illegal" has captivated viewers worldwide with its gripping narrative, stellar performances, and thought-provoking themes. The show explores the complexities of the Indian legal system while delving into the personal and professional lives of the characters involved.

Akshay Oberoi's portrayal of the son of a criminal lawyer in the series has garnered himwide critical acclaim, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating his return for the third instalment. Expressing his excitement about reprising the character, Akshay Oberoi stated, "I am thrilled to step into the shoes of my character once again and continue this exhilarating journey with 'Illegal.' The opportunity to delve deeper into the complexities of the legal world and explore new dimensions of the character is incredibly fulfilling as an actor. I am looking forward to collaborating with the talented cast and crew in bringing the next chapter of this thrilling series to life."

The third season of "Illegal" is set to be filmed in Delhi and Mumbai. The legal drama series Illegal also stars Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Satyadeep Mishra will return for another season. The show is directed by Sahir Raza and will stream on Voot Select.