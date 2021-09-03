Made In Heaven 2: Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza and more gorgeous B-town ladies to star in season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video series?

Made In Heaven season 1 was a hit. The story about a team of wedding planners grabbed everyone's attention. Lead by Sobhita Dhulipalla and it was interesting to see how these two managed to keep their business running despite turmoil in their personal lives. Now, it is time to make way for season 2. Reportedly, this time, the show that airs on Amazon Prime Video will be more glamorous than its first season. We will reportedly see many B-town ladies marking their cameos. Also Read - What to watch today on Voot, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix: Blow the mid-week blues away with Too hot to handle season 2, In the dark season 3 and more

Reports suggest that stars like , , , , , and will be a part of Made In Heaven 2. They will be the brides in this season whose wedding will be planned by the planners. Apart from the said name, stars like Jim Sarbh, Ishaan Khanna, Santosh Ahuja, and are also going to play pivotal roles in the series, say reports.

Earlier, Samir Soni had spoken about being a part of season 2 of Made In Heaven and quoted to Hindustan Times, "This one is obviously special. I cannot give too much information about it, but they had a lovely season one. I am a part of the second."

The show created by and saw many cameos of Bollywood stars in first season as well. Stars like , , Rasika Dugal, , , Pulkit Samrat, , , were a part of season 1.

The shooting of season 2 started in March this year and it was supposed to come to an end by July. The premiere date of the show has not been confirmed as yet.