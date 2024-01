Shilpa Shetty is a part of Indian Police Force which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar and a host of other actors. The visuals of Shilpa Shetty as a daring cop has mesmerized her fans. Shilpa Shetty's last movie Sukhee also had an interesting premise. She played the role of a housewife who wanted to break free from her mundane life and experience something new. People like that film as well. Also Read - Indian Police Force actress Shilpa Shetty reveals how she managed to work on three projects back to back

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Vivek Oberoi reveals he dragged father Suresh Oberoi to attend Animal success party; reveals how Ranbir Kapoor behaved with them [Exclusive]

Shilpa Shetty is busy with the promotions of her show, Indian Police Force. The actress bared her heart as she spoke about her journey. Shilpa Shetty revisited some of the choices she made in her career. She admitted that she did films for money, as she wanted to stabilize herself financially. She said, "Back in the day I did films because I needed to, not that I came from a bad space, but with my middle-class upbringing and wanting to have a better life and earn my own money, you just choose films without too much thought of how people will perceive you." Also Read - Singham Again: After Indian Police Force, Shweta Tiwari roped in for the Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone starrer

Trending Now

Watch the trailer of Indian Police Force



Shilpa Shetty did films for goodwill

We have heard almost every 90s actor say that they have accepted parts such for goodwill. Shilpa Shetty is not an exception to this. Shilpa Shetty further said, "Also, you have a certain goodwill in the industry. I have done films for makers and was judged for playing those parts. It just undermines my talent. Ealier I never looked at the meatiness of a role, but today my perspective has changed."

Talking about her 2.0 version, Shilpa adds, "Back in the day makers shied away from giving me stronger roles, but I always delivered what they gave me. Now I feel it is a 2.0 version of Shilpa Shetty and you will see a little more thought being put in with choosing a character or the work I want to do."

Shilpa will be seen as the first female cop in Rohit Shetty's Cop-verse. Indian Police Force releases on Amazon Prime on 19th January. This is the actress' first ever project with the Singham maker.