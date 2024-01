We have seen many amazing movies and web series like Animal, Japan, The Freelancer The Conclusion and others. However, all these have fallen prey to piracy. All these big and interesting projects had to face the issue and it got leaked online on Tamilrockers, Filmywap, OnlineSerieswatches, 123Series, 123Seriesrulz, Filmyzilla and more sites. Now, the latest victim of this piracy is Rohit Shetty's web series, Indian Police Force. The film started streaming on Amazon Prime Video today (January 19). The web series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Mayyank Taandon, Sharad Kelkar and others. It is a seven episode series. Also Read - Indian Police Force Review: Netizens give thumbs down to Rohit Shetty's web show [Check Reactions]

Indian Police Force gets leaked online

The web series has got mixed response from the audience. Some have loved the action scenes and the performances while some found it boring. This is Rohit Shetty's first web series as a director. Well, the Indian Police Force has fallen prey to piracy and as per Latestly, has been leaked online on several torrent sites like Filmywap, OnlineSerieswatches, 123Series, 123Seriesrulz, Filmyzilla, Telegram and others. Also Read - Golmaal 5 to happen sooner than expected? Indian Police Force director Rohit Shetty shares exciting details

The other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p) are also available for the audience.

BollywoodLife strongly condemns such practices and urges its readers to watch the web series on the official streaming platform only. Piracy is a punishable criminal offence. By leaking movies and web series, the person is putting down months of hard work to waste. 100s of technicians and staff work every single day to bring an entertaining project to the viewers but such practices leave makers dejected.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is busy shooting for Ajay Devgn's Singham 3. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and others in key roles.