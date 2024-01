Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty debuts as a director on the OTT space. Indian Police Force, features an ensemble cast of actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and others. The show was released on Amazon Prime Video on January 19, 2024. Early reviews of the show are out on X (formerly known as Twitter). Unfortunately, most of the social media users who have watched Indian Police Force have given it a thumbs . While the actors' performances, especially Sidharth Malhotra's, have been praised, viewers are disappointed with the overall direction of the show. You can read netizens' reactions below Also Read - Indian Police Force Review: Sidharth Malhotra starrer arrests your attention in this terror drama

Indian Police Force Review: Netizens give thumbs down

The trailer of Indian Police Force which was released two weeks ago looked quite promising. Rohit Shetty knows the commericial pulse of the Indian cinema lovers hence people were expecting his first web show as a director to be no less then an entertainer. The cast which includes Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, also looked quite promising. The web show released today and the early reviews are not looking good. Majority of people have called the web show childish. Although Sidharth Malhotra has been hailed for his performance, the web show has been given a huge thumbs down by the netzines'. Check out the reactions below. Also Read - How Sidharth Malhotra's fate changed after Kiara Advani came into his life

Binge-watched #IndianPoliceForce last night. Not that great but #SidharthMalhotra is phenomenal... Such great screen presence! And man... he has improved so much as an actor! — kayvee | sidkiara (@kayveesingh26) January 19, 2024

Stupidest scene from the series so far Is this how an elite force breach the door? Comical #IndianPoliceForce #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime pic.twitter.com/xEIDAl2bTT — B’wood (@Twentyo52159919) January 19, 2024

This is so childish yet very entertaining Lol. You’d expect daya or abhijit to do this on CID #IndianPoliceForce pic.twitter.com/XBtl04UqgJ — B’wood (@Twentyo52159919) January 19, 2024

@SidMalhotra The action is really worthy of praise, you all must watch it. #IndianPoliceForce pic.twitter.com/VelDXShanj — Jay shinde (@shindejay45) January 18, 2024

#IndianPoliceForceOnPrime #IndianPoliceForce is a decent web series. It’s a simple story about catching the culprits related to bomb blasts so don’t expect a lot of twists. But the actors were very good and what I liked the most was the action choreography and the locations. The… — sharat ? (@sherry1111111) January 19, 2024

REVIEW:- #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime Nothing but crap, unnecessary Drama same generic plot and so-called thrilling things with tatti action choreography also faltu ke run chases, #RohitShetty Takla Satya gaya hai :) Performance mai bhi hug Diya almost sabne. #BAKCHOD pic.twitter.com/VTNalOSR2x — ZeMo (@ZeM6108) January 19, 2024

So finally done watching #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime jise lekar yahi kahunga #RohitShetty knows his audience and no doubt Action are good, aur baaki sabhi ke liye it's a mid series nothing new..?? hardly one time watch agar kuch dusra dekhne ke liye nahin hai to Baki aap… pic.twitter.com/FhSiVWb5kB — Movies Talk Official (@moviestalkhindi) January 19, 2024

After watching #DelhiCrime web series it is such a let down to even watch a single episode of #IndiaPoliceForce by #RohitShetty! Beyond artificial, the performances are below average; the direction even worse. — sunitha krishnan (@sunita_krishnan) January 19, 2024

Watched #IndianPoliceForce by #RohitShetty It's pathetic and a waste of time. I thought maybe I'm readin it too far and went online to read the reviews. 97% reviews are negative Took a sigh of relief Actors played their part well but nothin can be done when storytellin is weak — Imran Qureshi (@UniqueStorywala) January 19, 2024

On work front, Rohit Shetty is currently busy directing Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. Apart from Ajay, the movie features an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and others in key roles. Also Read - Kiara Advani shares a passionate kiss with Sidharth Malhotra to wish him on his birthday [Watch]