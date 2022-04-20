After as , as , and as , now has introduced us to the new cop in his cop universe and he is none other than Sidharth Malhotra as Kabir Malik. Yesterday (19), the actor tweeted that an announcement will take place today (20), and finally the series has been announced. Titled Indian Police Force, it will be created by Rohit Shetty and will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Sidharth took to Twitter to share the announcement video of the series. Also Read - BTS: Armaan Malik gets dragged in the 'controversial' Jungkook-Jay Park pic; this is how the singer reacted

He tweeted, "When #RohitShetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself! @RSPicturez @PrimeVideoIN #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime now filming."

The announcement video showcases the behind-the-scenes of the web series, and the team has promised that it will be 'Biggest ever action series made in India'. While talking about the series, in a statement Rohit said, "Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I've been working on it for years. I'm delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide. I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark."

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India said, "We are excited to collaborate with Rohit Shetty on his first ever digital venture with a story that salutes the selfless service and unwavering commitment of our police forces. We are certain that this series will further intensify the action-packed cop-verse that Rohit has built over years. We are delighted to welcome actor Sidharth Malhotra into the Amazon Prime Video family as we embark on our journey of creating this action extravaganza. We are confident that Indian Police Force will provide an immersive and an exhilarating experience to our audiences worldwide!”

Well, it will be interesting to see whether Ajay, Akshay, and Ranveer will be having a cameo in the series or not. Also, let’s wait and watch which actress will be seen opposite Sidharth in the Indian Police Force.