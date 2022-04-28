Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra's show to be the biggest Indian web series, at par with Stranger Things, Money Heist

will be venturing into the OTT space with the web series, Indian Police force, which is an expansion of his blockbuster cop universe on the big screen. Joining the likes of as , as and as will be Sidharth Malhotra, and , who're the first three names confirmed for the cast. Now, after the announcement video, Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra appeared as show stoppers, closing off the grand 5th anniversary celebration of Amazon Prime Video today, 28th April, at the prestigious JW Marriot Sahara. And in true Rohit Shetty ishtyle, he made a blockbuster announcement. Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Virat Kohli grooves to Oo Antava song, Katrina Kaif's bikini pictures leave Priyanka Chopra gushing and more

Taking centre stage at the Amazon Prime event, Rohit Shetty spoke at length about Indian Police Force with great jubilation in the presence of a large media contingent as also the head hochos of the streaming service and host . And to cap it off, Rohit declared that his only plan for the web series is to make it the biggest ever in India yet on par with the most successful international shows. So, are we finally going to get an Indian OTT show on the scale and level of Stranger Things, Money Heist, Squid Game and Narcos? Well, if it's Rohit Shetty, then we dare to believe.

Earlier, at the same event, also announced that her next production from her banner, Manikarnika Films, Tiku Weds Sheru (she's only producing, not directing it), starring and Avneet Kaur, will be releasing straight to OTT on Amazon Prime. Making the announcement, Kangana Ranaut called the movie her "COVID baby", considering that the film had two to be spread over two pandemics to be completed. Kangana also took great pleasure in declaring her collaboration with Amazon on the same day, 28th April, that her debut film, Gangster, had released.