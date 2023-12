We all have been eagerly waiting for Sidharth Malhotra starrer Indian Police Force. The best part about it is that Rohit Shetty is the director of the series. This seven-episode action-packed series is a heartfelt tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe. Indian Police Force also stars Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo. The series promises an entertainment extravaganza giving audiences worldwide an immersive journey into the next chapter of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The teaser of the Indian Police Force has released finally. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shilpa Shetty: B-town actresses all set to make their OTT debut this year

The teaser of Indian Police Force is out now

In the teaser, we see several bombs going off across different parts of India and Sidharth Malhotra with his team tries to save the country. Sidharth Malhotra looks amazing as the officer. His performance looks impressive and we cannot wait to see him in the series. Shilpa Shetty's powerful act raises the excitement level. It is surely a treat to see her in a different avatar. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra REVEALS his birthday plans; talks about Mission Majnu and Indian Police Force

Watch the teaser of the Indian Police Force:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Vivek Oberoi wins hearts with his glimpse in the teaser. This trio is going to be deadly and fans are super excited about it. Indian Police Force is trending on social media and people cannot stop talking about the teaser of the series. Also Read - Indian Police Force actor Sidharth Malhotra reveals how he as been feeling, amid breakup rumours with Kiara Advani

Fans shower love on the teaser

One of the users wrote, "Guys, you all must watch this movie. Great one is coming guys #IndianPoliceForceTeaser."

Guys, you all must watch this movie. Great one is coming guys #IndianPoliceForceTeaser — ꜱ ᴛ ᴇ ᴇ ᴠ ʏ (@Steevyscofield) December 16, 2023

Another user wrote, "In a world that often goes unseen, the #IndianPoliceForceTeaser shines a light on the sacrifices made by our police force. A must-watch for every supporter of law and order."

In a world that often goes unseen, the #IndianPoliceForceTeaser shines a light on the sacrifices made by our police force. A must-watch for every supporter of law and order. — Rocky (@Romeohu_) December 16, 2023

Take a look at a few more fan reactions:

Abhi teaser dekha bidu log, and the goosebumps are real.. The anticipation for more action is sky-high. #IndianPoliceForceTeaser — Versha Singh (@Vershasingh26) December 16, 2023

Get ready to witness the heartbeat of law and order! The #IndianPoliceForceTeaser is a testament to the unyielding spirit of our police personnel. An ode to their courage. — Rashbhari (@helloRashbhari) December 16, 2023

Indian Police Force' pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police.#IndianPoliceForceTeaser — raddhu 7 (@raddhu697) December 16, 2023

I just got goosebumps after watching the teaser man! And Sidharth Malhotra looks ?

as a cop!!! #IndianPoliceForceTeaser — Amrish Kumar (@theamrishkumar) December 16, 2023

Shilpa as a cop looks too amazing. Superb to see her in this role. Excited#IndianPoliceForceTeaser #SidharthMalhotra#ShilpaShettyCop pic.twitter.com/5Aqoq7rW79 — Anil MS Gautam (@realgautam3) December 16, 2023

The #IndianPoliceForceTeaser promises to be a powerful reminder of the challenges faced by our police officers. Get ready to witness their resilience and determination. — Kohli fan (@radhey07_0) December 16, 2023

#IndianPoliceForceTeaser Maker's hai aur bahut have nailed it perfectly...superb — Aryan khanna (@Aryan_Khanna13) December 16, 2023

Indian Police Force will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 19, 2024.