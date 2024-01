Indian Police Force trailer is now out and boy what a dhamakedaar trailer it is! Indian Police Force is Rohit Shetty's OTT debut. He is expanding his cop verse in the new space now. Sidharth Malhotra plays the titular role alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Today is a big day for all Sidharth, Rohit Shetty fans as the Indian Police Force trailer has been released. Let's check out the below...

BollywoodLife gets you the latest web series and entertainment news updates, so check out our WhatsApp channel.

Indian Police Force trailer out now:

As per the teaser, we know that Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi all play cops in the movie. It is set around various cities in the country wherein Bomb blasts take place. It seems the three of them will be on the case to solve these suicide bombings. Now, talking about the trailer, what you saw in the teaser is nothing. And hence it amps up your excitement for the web series to roll out. It's Rohit Shetty, flying cars and larger-than-life action sequences are a must and he doesn't disappoint. Shilpa looks brilliant in the trailer and so does Sidharth. There's little about Vivek though. Let's see how things pan out for him in the series.

Watch the Bollywood video of the Indian Police Force Trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

While Rohit Shetty is making his directorial debut in the OTT world, Sidharth Malhotra is also making his OTT debut as an actor with the Indian Police Force. Sushwanth Prakash has directed the series with Shetty. Rohit is also serving as the producer of the upcoming new web series under Rohit Shetty Picturez. Reliance Entertainment is also handling the production. Indian Police Force is releasing on 19th January only on Amazon Prime Video.

Trending Now

The other cast members of the Indian Police Force include Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, Sharad Kelkar, and Mukesh Rishi to name a few. Indian Police Force is one of the most awaited web series. It has been shot in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa and Greater Noida.

Watch this Bollywood video here:

Rohit Shetty says he wants to make Indian Police Force a big international show

At the launch event of the Indian Police Force, the popular filmmaker talked about how big shows are in the West and how the Indian audience often discusses it all the time. He wants the Indian Police Force to be the rival of those Hollywood shows. He wants to make an Indian show make a mark on the global stage.