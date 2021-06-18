Inside Edge 3: Maker Karan Anshuman slams reports of season 3 being scrapped; says, 'Absolutely untrue malicious'

Yesterday, news came out that the season three of Inside Edge was back to the drawing board as Amazon Prime India did not like the content created by the makers. It seems they had told the makers to reshoot or scrape the entire series. But Karan Anshuman who has directed three seasons of the show says the rumours are untrue and malicious. Actor Tanuj Virwani also told SpotboyE that the report was absolutely false. It seems the actors have finished dubbing for the show as well. Inside Edge is hugely popular cricket based show where we get to how the control of power in the lucrative game. Also Read - Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and 7 more SURPRISE celebrity weddings that baffled everyone – view pics

The twitter handle Lets OTT had reported that Amazon Prime Video was unhappy with the what they saw. They told the makers Excel Entertainment that they are unhappy and asked them to reshoot some portions of the same. Karan Anshuman has been directing the series from the start. Also Read - Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia complete three years of married life; let us rewind to some of their beautiful clicks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? ?? ????????? (@kingofgamemaker)

Tanuj Virwani told Deccan Herald, "It will begin exactly where the previous season had ended. You will continue to see my character evolve into a more mature individual. Moreover, the show focuses on a different form of cricket this time around." He plays the role of Vayu Raghavan on the show. The actor has had a successful career in the web space after his movie career did not do as well. He told the portal, "It was not a strategic move. I decided to audition for Amazon Prime Video’s Inside Edge after none of my movies worked. Luckily, it clicked and I got the role. In hindsight, it seems as if everything was planned but it was not." Also Read - Neha Dhupia wants to eradicate the sexualisation of breastfeeding as she shares a picture with daughter Mehr