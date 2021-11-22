Inside Edge season 3 trailer: Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi and team dive into the world of India-Pakistan cricket betting and captaincy wars

Amazon Prime and Excel Entertainment has dropped the trailer of the much-awaited third season of Inside Edge. Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, in the new season the stakes are on for a bigger game in sight between two arch rivals.With rivalries thickening both on and off the field, newer and murkier secrets are about to unfold in pursuit of Indian cricket team captaincy. Following the remarkable success of the two seasons, as shown in the trailer, the third instalment promises more surprises, more mystery and more entertainment, pumping up the drama manifold. Watch the Inside Edge season 3 trailer below: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Gripping trailer of Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Drushyam 2 out, Inside Edge 3 gets a release date, Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon impress in Dil Bekaraar trailer and more

“With Inside Edge, the intent has always been to level up from where we left last season and offer a narrative speckled with newer story arcs, characters and oddities that would intrigue the viewers. From Vikrant- Bhaisahab’s face off to the road ahead for Mumbai Mavericks to the big league of Indian cricket, the plot thickens this time, unravelling surprises and secrets you weren’t ready for. In Inside Edge Season 3, the rivalry deepens, not just on the filed but off it as well. The entire team has put in their best efforts into making this season full of suspense and drama and I hope the excitement for the series only continues,” said Creator Karan Anshuman. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 2 teaser receives a thumbs up from fans, Venkatesh Daggubati's Drushyam 2 gets a release date and more

Director Vivek Oberoi shared, “The love and appreciation Inside Edge has received from its fans right from the first season has been overwhelming and our sole aim has been to match their excitement with this season. We have integrated every character to the core of the narrative, so what transpires on screen connects immediately with the audience bringing them back to the compelling story that was left at a cliff hanger. Season 3 will bring forth new mysteries and new game plans both on and off field that will soon unravel.” Also Read - Dil Bekarar teaser: Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon, Sahher Bambba and Akshay Oberoi’s nostalgic ride to the 80s promises love, twists and a lot of drama

Created by Karan Anshuman, Inside Edge 3 stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, , Aamir Bashir, , , , and . It releases on Amazon Prime on 3rd December.