The year 2022 has been an exciting one for many. Especially for those who dabbled in OTT space. We witnessed many content-driven web series and films that worked marvelously and captivated the attention of the audience. One such thriller is Human starring Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa and others. It is directed by Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh. The web show received appreciation from all corners and it even received a rating of 7.9 on IMDB. Now, fans are excited to know about part 2. Also Read - After Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Vipul Shah announces The Kerala Story based on human trafficking of missing girls who didn't return home

Is Human 2 in the making?

In a recent conversation with BollywoodLife, spilled some interesting beans about the second instalment of , show. We asked if fans can expect an announcement about Human 2 pretty soon, to which, he said, "So we are writing Human 2. It is a bit of a responsibility now to make sure that it is at least as good as season one. Once done, we will take it to Hotstar, and if they like it then of course. We would love to make Human 2 but the work is on." Also Read - Trending OTT news today: Cartel actress Pranati Rai Prakash stresses on understanding human emotions for acting, Vipul Shah feels OTT will have its own stars, Pratik Sehajpal’s unknown facts and more

How was the year 2022 for Vipul Shah?

Vipul Shah also shed some light on how successful the year 2022 was for him. She described how the year was pretty special for him. From Human to his soon-to-release Kerala Story - Vipul Shah remained to be the man behind some of the major projects that took place this year. When asked how he sees it, the producer said, "I think this year has been pretty special for me from many angles. The fact that I co-directed Human, produced it and it is such an unusual subject. The fact that it is being loved by the audience and critics and now we are receiving so many awards, it has rated in top three on IMDB of the year. So that has been very satisfying." Also Read - Vidyut Jammwal recognised as one of the world's leading martial artists alongside Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris by Google

He further added, "Apart from that, we have produced a film called Kerala Story which will release early next year. In the meantime, the film Sanak that we made last year, a Hollywood remake has been inspired and hopefully, we will be able to close it soon." He stated that if that happens then it will be huge for him as it is his second movie after Aankhein that Hollywood has shown interest in.

Another exciting project coming from Vipul Shah is the web series - . He revealed that he is going to launch a new boy with this series. Stay tuned for more details on the same.