Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui really quitting OTT after all the fame it has brought him? Here's the TRUTH

A few days ago, Nawazuddin Siddiqui took everyone by shock (not surprise) when he supposedly declared that he's quitting all OTT platforms for good. The alleged declaration was all the more shocking given that no actor has probably benefited more from the medium than Nawazuddin Siddiqui right from the early days when OTT just began mushrooming across the country, and no actor has also probably had more films and web series, or at least more films and web series that are relatively well known than Nawaz. Hence, the statement was quite perplexing.

However, it now seems that the actor's words were taken out of context as many celebrities' are by the press. has now clarified what he meant and it couldn't be further from what he was quoted. Opening up on the misquote in an interview with India Today, Nawaz said that he's sitting where he is today because of Netflix and OTT platforms have given him all the international recognition he has gained as actors get to showcase their talent on OTT for the world to see.

Then how was he misquoted in such a massive way. Explaining the context of his earlier statement, the multiple award-winning actor added that he was only talking about some production houses that randomly make anything, but it was taken out of context and his intention never was to say that he wanted to quit OTT. It's only that he doesn't want to do anything that looks like a serial.

Hope that clears that about what Nawaz said.