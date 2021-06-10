Is Paatal Lok's Hathiram joining The Family Man 2 gang with Srikant and JK in a crossover? – Watch video

The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni in the lead has received rave reviews from the critics and audience alike. The second season of filmmaker duo of Raj and DK's 2019 espionage action thriller series premiered on June 4. Manoj Bajpayee returned as the NIA agent Srikant Tiwari, along with , , , Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. And while fans are still reeling under The Family Man 2 hangover, a video released by Amazon Prime featuring has made everyone curious about Paatal Lok's Hathiram joining the gang with Srikant and JK in a crossover.

In the video, Hathiram is sitting and enjoying the weather while sipping a cup of coffee. Sharib Hashmi, who plays Srikant's associate JK in The Family Man series, starts conversing with Hathiram. JK enquires Hathiram about his visit to Mumbai and teases him asking is the city better than Delhi. Hathiram then asks JK about how Srikant is doing. To which JK replies saying that Srikant is doing fine and became a family man. Hathiram gives his nod and says that one must give time to their kids otherwise they might go on a wrong path.

JK then tells Hathiram that he is going on a trip with Srikant but refrains from revealing details saying its confidential. Hathiram mocks him saying nothing is confidential between cops. The next moment, Hathiram receives a phone call from Srikant leaving JK extremely shocked and surprised. JK asks Hathiram how did he get a call from Srikant. To which, Hathiram replies saying that he never tells him anything confidential, but he won't do the same. Hathiram tells JK that Srikant has invited him for the holiday as well. A nervous JK then tells Hathiram that he was just kidding and that Chennai's weather won't suit him. Hathiram scoffs and tells JK that "C is not only for Chennai. There are other words with C” and leaves with a smirk on his face.

Watch the video here:

The video seems only for the entertainment purpose. However, it would be interesting to see if the makers come up with a script that will see Hathiram teaming up with Srikant and JK in a crossover.