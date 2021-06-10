Is Paatal Lok's Hathiram joining The Family Man 2 gang with Srikant and JK in a crossover? – Watch video

While fans are still reeling under The Family Man 2 hangover, a video released by Amazon Prime featuring Jaideep Ahlawat has made everyone curious about Paatal Lok's Hathiram joining the gang with Srikant aka Manoj Bajpayee and JK aka Sharib Hashmi in a crossover.