Kareena Kapoor Khan is making her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan and the trailer has left the audience impressed and in anticipation. Fans are bowled over with Bebo as Maya D'Souza in the Netflix original. Kareena will be seen in a never seen before avatar and this is something that has left many intrigued. At the trailer launch of Jaane Jaan, Bebo mentioned about being excited for her OTT debut and how she wasn't nervous 23 years back during her entry in Bollywood, but is feeling the jitters now.

Bebo also revealed that she has this big complain from people who have a perception that she doesn't do intense roles. Talking about the intensity of her role in the new movie Jaane Jaan, Kareena said, "I have done intense roles earlier also but people don't remember that, aap log sirf Pooh aur Geet ko yaad rakhte ho."

Kareena, who has been the game changer since the beginning and have taken up challenges, was asked about the thoughts behind taking up Jaane Jaan, "There was no thought behind it. An actor is always looking to do something different, for me it's like people still remember me as Pooh or Geet, and push those characters ahead, but I have been trying since the beginning." She reminded everyone of her films Yuva, Omkara, Chameli, where she did intense roles and nailed each frame.

Saif Ali Khan told Kareena to be serious about work

At the trailer launch, Kareena also mentioned how Saif Alia Khan told her to be very careful and serious about her work as she was working with talents like Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She said that her husband loved the film and cannot wait for the audience to witness her in a never seen before avatar. Jaane Jaan will be releasing on Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday, that is September 21, 2023 on Netflix.