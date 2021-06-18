Jagame Thandhiram: Fans are blown away by Dhanush's swag as rowdy gangster Suruli – view tweets

Kollywood superstar Dhanush's highly-anticipated film, Jagame Thandhiram, which is directed by ace filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, has finally released today on Netflix and it seems that gangster flick has impressed the fans. Netizens are praising the film on social media for the great visuals, gripping direction, rocking music and BGM but it is Dhanush's amazing act as rowdy gangster Suruli, which has won their hearts. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Jagame Thandiram actress Aishwarya Lekshmi will set your screen on fire with her sultry pics
Also starring Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in key roles, the film is produced by S. Sashikanth and Ramachandra of YNOT Studios, along with Reliance Entertainment. So, have you watched the film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - From The Family Man 2 to Loki to Sherni – 10 OTT releases in June expected to take fans on a thrilling ride
