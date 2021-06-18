Jagame Thandhiram: Fans are blown away by Dhanush's swag as rowdy gangster Suruli – view tweets

Kollywood superstar 's highly-anticipated film, Jagame Thandhiram, which is directed by ace filmmaker , has finally released today on Netflix and it seems that gangster flick has impressed the fans. Netizens are praising the film on social media for the great visuals, gripping direction, rocking music and BGM but it is Dhanush's amazing act as rowdy gangster Suruli, which has won their hearts. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Jagame Thandiram actress Aishwarya Lekshmi will set your screen on fire with her sultry pics

Outstanding Making,Movie looks grandeur... @dhanushkraja’s swag as #Suruli is phenomenal especially in per interval & climax “Naan than Mass” song portions ?? little bit slow on 2nd half & have flaws but still will never bored ?? Worth Watching for sure!#JagameThandhiram pic.twitter.com/VIgnrcwUz9 — ςค੮Һ૯ςҺ ?? (@EatwithLob) June 18, 2021

#JagameThandhiram @karthiksubbaraj taking Tamil cinema to next level ??. @dhanushkraja as usual top notch acting??. @Music_Santhosh BGM??. One word review - blockbuster. I welcome lots of negative reviews because of the new attempt being successful at the first try. — Amrudhds (@AmrudhdsAmrudh) June 18, 2021

#JagameThandhiram - @dhanushkraja can do no wrong? Another pakkamass outing for D. He breathes fire as the badass #Suruli who calls himself a fullon villain Opening Madurai portions - #Rakita & the Barotta shop sambavam with the #BarottaMaster theme, wudve electrified theaters — AJITH 24X7 CINEMA NEWS (@VIJAYRAMASAMY20) June 18, 2021

#JagameThandhiram (#Tamil #Movie |2021) - SATISFYING AT POINTS!@dhanushkraja steels d entire show with his presence. @Music_Santhosh scored well in songs & BGMs. Promising storyline although haven't executed well & could've been more better. #Suruli is Okay but not too great! pic.twitter.com/zjF8YgY3bF — Barath Venugopal (@barathmech93) June 18, 2021

My review bro @dhanushkraja @AishwaryaLeksh7 @karthiksubbaraj and team

Thanks suruli for the entertainment.. thanks to the cinematographer for great visuals of London streets . Pucca gangster movie with fun and our favorite @dhanushkraja #Suruli #JagameThandhiram pic.twitter.com/6Z1fDDJDQJ — NARESH KUMAR A (@nknareshkumar15) June 18, 2021

.@dhanushkraja attitude and mannerisms as #Suruli is a treat for his fans !! Adeiiii ethana long shots and perfect output?? Legend for a reason?#JagameThandhiram — Kevin (?Anidespaps❤️) (@KevinDBlood) June 18, 2021

Also starring Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in key roles, the film is produced by S. Sashikanth and Ramachandra of YNOT Studios, along with Reliance Entertainment.