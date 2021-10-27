Jai Bhim: 5 reasons why Suriya's power-packed courtroom drama is the perfect Diwali watch for all movie buffs

starrer Jai Bhim, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 2nd, has garnered praises from fans for its powerful and hard-hitting promo. In the power-packed courtroom drama, the Soorarai Pottru star plays the character of a crusading lawyer, Chandru, who fights to bring justice to an Irular tribe woman. While the impeccable promo has shown that Suriya has aced the character of an advocate, we give 5 reasons to prove that Jai Bhim is the perfect Diwali watch for you. Also Read - Jai Bhim: Did Suriya take inspiration from real Justice Chandru to portray a crusading lawyer? The actor spills the beans [EXCLUSIVE]

Suriya's new avatar

After portraying a cop, a boxer and an ambitious entrepreneur, Suriya will be seen as a lawyer and by looking at the trailer, it looks that once again the actor has hit the ball out of the park. With his stoic expressions and powerful dialogue delivery, the actor is all set to win our hearts again.

A powerful ensemble cast

Apart from Suriya, the courtroom drama boasts the ensemble cast of talented actors like , Lijo Mol Jose, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan and .

Brilliant technical crew

The film has a brilliant technical crew with journalist turned filmmaker Tha Se Gnanavel with SR Kadhir as Director of Photography, Sean Ronald as Music Composer and Philominraj as Editor adding the perfect punch to this courtroom drama.

An intriguing courtroom drama

Promises to be an intriguing watch, the film will have some hard-hitting and engaging courtroom scenes, which will keep you at the edge of your seats. With a lot of twist and turns, Jai Bhim will definitely give you a thrilling experience.

An emotional soundtrack

The soundtrack of the film, which includes two songs titled Power and Thala Kodhum has strike the chord with the audience and brought out the perfect emotions, which compliments Jai Bhim.

Produced by Jyotika and Suriya under the 2D Entertainment banner, Jai Bhim will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on Prime Video on Nov 2 across 240 countries and territories.