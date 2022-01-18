Suriya starrer Jai Bhim has achieved many a milestone ever since its release. The movie was widely acclaimed by both the film critic community as also the audience and ended up cutting across languages and demographics to become one of the most widely watched things on any OTT platform last year in the county. The film has unequivocally been hailed as one of the best of Indian cinema of 2021, and it looks like all that goodwill is ensuring that the accolades keep pouring in long after the release has gone by as Suriya's Jai Bhim has now become a part of the Oscars even before the Academy Award nominations for the current year have been announced. Also Read - Trisha Krishnan shares latest update on battle with COVID-19; says, 'You name the symptoms, I had it' – view tweet

Wondering how? Let us explain. Basically, Jai Bhim has made it to the official YouTube channel of the Oscars, where a scene from the starrer has been featured on the channel. In doing so, it has also become the first Tamil movie to receive this prestigious honour. Needless to say, the superstar's fans are over the moon in euphoria and flooded Twitter to express their joy. Check out the best tweets below:

I was literally over the moon to see #JaiBhim get featured in the #Oscars Official Youtube Channel.

Surya shines more!! pic.twitter.com/iRaMqkllG1 — Deep Kumar (@always_Deep_) January 18, 2022

A scene of #JaiBhim has been uploaded on #Oscars YouTube channel. #Suriya made us and #Indian cinema proud.?

Really a awesome movie must watch!?? pic.twitter.com/ATxcXjYKSS — Harpreet Kaur (@Harpree14659300) January 18, 2022

#JaiBhim - Wow..?? #Oscars YouTube channel uploaded the summary of the film with Director TJ.Gnanavel explanation about the story & execution. A gem from Kollywood..?#Suriya - Vera level..?? proud moment for Anbaana fans..❣️ Lot more to come..?@Suriya_offl #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sVckR6du4g — V-KAS (@VIKASHVIKEE) January 18, 2022

Proud to know that #JaiBhim is the first Tamil film to be posted on the #Oscars youtube channel! I'm extremely overjoyed and being a Suriya fan, I'm even more thrilled. It's not easy to produce a film like Jai Bhim and the man has done it! Love you @Suriya_offl anna! — ???????ᴱˢᵖ ᴵⁿ ᵀʰᵉᵃᵗʳᵉˢ (@eva_puxple) January 18, 2022

#jaibhim become the first Indian movie to be featured in #Oscars YouTube channel@Suriya_offl na making us a indian cinema proud

Proud to be Suriya anna veriyan?❤️?... pic.twitter.com/6IsKbvQRzE — anjaan_safi (@ar84777001) January 18, 2022

Congratulations team Jai Bhim. However, please note that this doesn't guarantee an Oscar nomination for the Suriya starrer or even make it a frontrunner in the slightest.