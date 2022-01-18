Suriya starrer Jai Bhim has achieved many a milestone ever since its release. The movie was widely acclaimed by both the film critic community as also the audience and ended up cutting across languages and demographics to become one of the most widely watched things on any OTT platform last year in the county. The film has unequivocally been hailed as one of the best of Indian cinema of 2021, and it looks like all that goodwill is ensuring that the accolades keep pouring in long after the release has gone by as Suriya's Jai Bhim has now become a part of the Oscars even before the Academy Award nominations for the current year have been announced. Also Read - Trisha Krishnan shares latest update on battle with COVID-19; says, 'You name the symptoms, I had it' – view tweet
Wondering how? Let us explain. Basically, Jai Bhim has made it to the official YouTube channel of the Oscars, where a scene from the Suriya starrer has been featured on the channel. In doing so, it has also become the first Tamil movie to receive this prestigious honour. Needless to say, the superstar's fans are over the moon in euphoria and flooded Twitter to express their joy. Check out the best tweets below: Also Read - Allu Arjun's Pushpa and 5 other highly rated South films on OTT that you must binge on
Congratulations team Jai Bhim. However, please note that this doesn't guarantee an Oscar nomination for the Suriya starrer or even make it a frontrunner in the slightest. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Shershaah to Jai Bhim; check out the Top 10 most searched movies on Google this year
