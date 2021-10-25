Well, it's a great news for all the fans as his upcoming highly-anticipated courtroom drama, Jai Bhim, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 2, will be simultaneously releasing in Hindi and other dubbed languages. The makers recently dropped the trailer of the Hindi versi0n and it looks powerful, hard-hitting and beyond a courtroom drama. The film is set in 1995 and is based on true events, which happened in Justice Chandru's life. Also Read - Jai Bhim: Suriya's highly anticipated courtroom drama to premiere on THIS date on Amazon Prime Video

The film also features , Manikandan, Lijomol Jose and Rajisha Vijayan in pivotal roles. Written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, the music of the film is composed by Sean Roldan with S.R. Kathir and Philomin Raj taking care of the cinematography and editing department. The film is bankrolled by Suriya under his banner 2D Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently busy with Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Directed by , the action-thriller also features Priyanka Arul Mohan and in pivotal roles. While Rathnavelu has been roped in as the cinematographer, will compose the music of the film. It will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Apart from this, he will be also seen in Vetri Maaran's Vaadi Vaasal. The film is written by CS Chellapa and produced Kalaipuli S Thanu. It has the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport, which is practiced in Tamil Nadu. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash, who scored the tunes of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru.