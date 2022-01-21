Jai Bhim, Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea in first round of Oscars shortlist; strong chance of Best Film nominations for Suriya, Mohanlal starrers

Suriya starrer Jai Bhim and Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea have been shortlisted among the 276 feature films for a Best Film Oscar nomination (not Best Foreign Language Film), the biggest trophy of the Academy Awards