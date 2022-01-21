Suriya starrer Jai Bhim and Mohanlal starrers Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea are two movies form last year that are taking Indian cinema on the global map now that awards time is swinging by across international forums. What's more, the two films are making their presence felt at the most prestigious annual award ceremony of all – the Oscars. As per the latest development from the Academy Award panel, both Jai Bhim and Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea have made it to the first round of Oscars shortlist, comprising 276 movies from various countries, from which the final nominations will be trimmed out. Also Read - Shreyas Talpade for Allu Arjun in Pushpa, Sharad Kelkar for Prabhas in Baahubali and other actors who've dubbed for South stars in pan-India films – view pics

This is indeed a huge moment for , and everybody else associated with Jai Bhim and Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea aka Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham as they haven't even been submitted by India yet for official consideration by the Academy Award panel, which is usually when the nominations for Best Foreign Language Film are curtailed out. This is the Oscar body recognising both movies as two of the best films of last year, and direcetly giving them a shot at the grandest prize of the ceremony, the Best Feature Film trophy.

For now, Jai Bhim and Marakkar - Lion of the Arabian Sea have been shortlisted in the Global Community Oscar Awards 2021, which "honuors celebrities who have made a significant contribution toward strengthening human communities and/or have made a significant impact on the international platform." Needless to say both Suriya and Mohanlal fans have been in a state of euphoria ever since the news first broke.

Congratulations team Suriya and team Marakkar. Hope both get nominated and one beings home that long-awaited golden statue.