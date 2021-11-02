Jai Bhim recently released online and a scene featuring has irked some Twitter used. In the scene, he can be seen slapping a man for speaking in Hindi and not in Tamil. “I am really heartbroken after watching #JaiBhim, nothing against actor or anyone but felt really bad, there is a scene in the film where a person speaks Hindi and Prakash Raj slaps him and tells him to speak in Tamil. Honestly this kind of scene was not needed….Hope they cut it,” wrote a user. Another one added, "Actor ’s hypocrisy: Releases ‘Jai Bhim’ in Hindi, features scene where Prakash Raj slaps a north-Indian for speaking Hindi." Also Read - From Kajol to Rani Mukerji: Here's how celebs are celebrating Durga Puja with family

Have a look at the scene and the reactions below: Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss OTT and more... vote for the Best Reality Show in the first half of 2021

Prakash Raj with his propaganda in the movie ‘Jay Bhim’ where he slaps a person who speaks in Hindi. pic.twitter.com/1SwPVssbK7 — (@AMIT_GUJJU) November 2, 2021

I am really heartbroken after watching #JaiBhim, nothing against actor or anyone but felt really bad, there is a scene in the film where a person speaks Hindi and Prakash Raj slaps him and tells him to speak in Tamil Honestly this kind of scene was not needed….Hope they cut it — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 1, 2021

Actor Suriya’s hypocrisy: Releases ‘Jai Bhim’ in Hindi, features scene where Prakash Raj slaps a north-Indian for speaking Hindi. pic.twitter.com/mNYfHFX6ix — RAMGEE (@RAMGEE57611473) November 2, 2021

A user also defended the scene and that it’s not against Hindi-speaking Indians. “Hi, the scene is not against Hindi-speaking Indians. The particular character tries to get away by speaking in Hindi (so that Prakash Raj wouldn't understand) and knowing this strategy, he slaps and asks him to speak in Tamil.Tamil filmmakers are not against the language Hindi,” read his tweet. Also Read - Trending TV news Today: Rahul Vaidya reacts to Indian Idol 12 controversies, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' couple picture and more

Hi, the scene is not against Hindi-speaking Indians. The particular character tries to get away by speaking in Hindi (so that Prakash Raj wouldn't understand) and knowing this strategy, he slaps and asks him to speak in Tamil.Tamil filmmakers are not against the language Hindi1/2 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) November 2, 2021

Directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by 2D Entertainment, the legal drama also stars Suriya Rajisha Vijayan, Lijomol Jose, , and K. Manikandan.