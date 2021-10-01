After Soorarai Pottru, we will see another starrer streaming on OTT platform in the form of Jai Bhim. The highly anticipated courtroom drama will premiere on November 2 on Amazon Prime Video. The lead star announced this news on his social media account as he tweeted, "Proud to bring this story of courage and faith in pursuit of Justice!! #JaiBhimOnPrime arrives Nov 2, on @PrimeVideoIN." Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: First look motion poster of Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan excites fans, Prabhas, Nani and Ravi Teja to groove with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR and more

In the film, Suriya will play the role of a public prosecutor. The film is adapted from a case led by Chandru to bring justice for an Irular tribe woman. The film also features , Manikandan, Lijomol Jose and Rajisha Vijayan in pivotal roles. Written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, the music of the film is composed by Sean Roldan with S.R. Kathir and Philomin Raj taking care of the cinematography and editing department. The film is bankrolled by Suriya under his banner 2D Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently busy with Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Directed by Pandiraj, the action-thriller also features Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. While Rathnavelu has been roped in as the cinematographer, will compose the music of the film. It will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Apart from this, he will be also seen in Vetri Maaran's Vaadi Vaasal. The film is written by CS Chellapa and produced Kalaipuli S Thanu. It has the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport, which is practiced in Tamil Nadu. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash, who scored the tunes of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru.